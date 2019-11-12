Western ND communities rank high on ‘safest cities’ list

A new data survey ranks several communities in the KX viewing area among the safest cities in North Dakota.

Consumer security information website Security Baron analyzed data in the FBI’s 2016 and 2017 “Uniform Crime Reporting” database in areas such as violent crimes, burglary, arson and vehicle theft, among others.

Using that data and other analytics, the site then generated safety scores for cities in the state and ranked them from safest to least safe.

Here’s the website’s top 13:

West Fargo Watford City Dickinson Wahpeton Valley City Minot Williston Jamestown Grand Forks Mandan Fargo Bismarck Devils Lake

You can read more about the ranking, along with rankings for other states, here.