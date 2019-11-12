Western ND communities rank high on ‘safest cities’ list

Local News

A new data survey ranks several communities in the KX viewing area among the safest cities in North Dakota.

Consumer security information website Security Baron analyzed data in the FBI’s 2016 and 2017 “Uniform Crime Reporting” database in areas such as violent crimes, burglary, arson and vehicle theft, among others.

Using that data and other analytics, the site then generated safety scores for cities in the state and ranked them from safest to least safe.

Here’s the website’s top 13:

  1. West Fargo
  2. Watford City
  3. Dickinson
  4. Wahpeton
  5. Valley City
  6. Minot
  7. Williston
  8. Jamestown
  9. Grand Forks
  10. Mandan
  11. Fargo
  12. Bismarck
  13. Devils Lake

You can read more about the ranking, along with rankings for other states, here.

