Western ND Honor Flights grounded, still taking applications

In February, the National Honor Flight Network announced Bismarck as a new hub for the program.

However, the flights, which transport veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials may have to wait longer before getting in the air due to the pandemic.

All honor flights across the U.S. have been suspended until August 31st, and there is a chance of more than 130 flights being canceled this Fall.

The President of the Western North Dakota branch says they are keeping safety a top priority, but the ultimate goal is to get veterans to Washington to pay their respects.

“When I just saw these veterans coming down the stairs, tears rolling down their eyes and we never got this before — ya know I think it’s something that they truly deserve,” Western ND Honor Flights President Kathleen Bien said.

She also says applications are still being taken for flights this Fall, click here to learn more.

