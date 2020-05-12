Western North Dakota has its first diaper bank to help people experiencing diaper need

One in three families in the U.S. struggles to afford diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

Diaper banks are meant to help families with that struggle, but up until last weekend, there hadn’t been one in western North Dakota. A local group changed that.

“It’s very hard to live to buy diapers and pay rent, and daycare and eat at the same time,” said Nikki Tickerhoof, mother of three.

Tickerhoof said it was costing about $400 every two months for disposable diapers.

“It came to a point that we couldn’t feed ourselves because my daughter needed diapers. We actually had to take out a small payday loan one time because we had to buy diapers,” Tickerhoof said.

And if your child is in daycare, you need to buy even more diapers, otherwise, they can’t go. Most places require you to provide at least a day and a half supply of diapers and wipes.

“Unfortunately, that’s a lot of money to have on hand and what also kind of sucks about that is, those are diapers that you have but you’re not currently using,” said Liz Larsen, program developer, Dakota Diaper Pantry.

Larsen is the resident manager at the YWCA. She sees women experience the need for diapers firsthand.

For the last eight months, they’ve been working on creating western North Dakota’s first diaper bank — the Dakota Diaper Pantry.

Its main goal is to reduce the need for diapers and keep people from missing work because they can’t send their kid to daycare.

“Right now we’re really focusing on what’s called an ‘Alice family.’ And that means assets limited, income constrained employed. Those are the people we see at grocery stores, those are the people at school pickup, those are the people that are working hard, but unfortunately, they’re probably just one paycheck away from losing everything,” Larsen said.

Military families, disaster relief victims, refugees and foster families are some of the people they want to help.

“There are a lot of moms that are out there. Diaper need is a very serious issue and it’s just never going to go away,” Tickerhoof said.

If you would like to get in contact with the Dakota Diaper Pantry, click here.