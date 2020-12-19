Western North Dakota Lions Club goes grocery shopping to give back

A trip to the store was much more than just grocery shopping.

Western North Dakota Lions Club members picked up food, diapers and other items to give to local organizations throughout the area.

Members of both the club and the community also came together to raise money to donate to the food pantries, churches and local grocery stores.

We spoke with a district zone chair who says the Lions are all about serving and that rings especially true this year.

“This year with the pandemic our service activities have been slowed down, mostly because we’re trying to be safe. And also the events we run in our communities we’re trying to keep those people safe. So we really felt year-end we just needed to do something extra,” said Lynn Grabow.

The Lions Club will continue to serve the area by applying for a matching hunger grant with the Lions Club International.