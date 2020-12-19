Western North Dakota Lions Club goes grocery shopping to give back

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A trip to the store was much more than just grocery shopping.

Western North Dakota Lions Club members picked up food, diapers and other items to give to local organizations throughout the area.

Members of both the club and the community also came together to raise money to donate to the food pantries, churches and local grocery stores.

We spoke with a district zone chair who says the Lions are all about serving and that rings especially true this year.

“This year with the pandemic our service activities have been slowed down, mostly because we’re trying to be safe. And also the events we run in our communities we’re trying to keep those people safe. So we really felt year-end we just needed to do something extra,” said Lynn Grabow.

The Lions Club will continue to serve the area by applying for a matching hunger grant with the Lions Club International.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Minot Vaccines

Friday, December 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Renee Cooper

Saul's, 10 North Main

Kirkwood Mall

COVID in Prisons

Holiday Heart Attacks

Teacher of the Year

Closet 127

Colder this afternoon and weekend rain/snow chances

Toys for Tots

NDC DEC 18

High School Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Need for Nurses

Barriers to Justice

Another Shipment

Thursday, December 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Virtual Blood Drive

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories