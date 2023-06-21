DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A hot topic in North Dakota is behavioral services or more so the lack of those services.

“The issue of the void, the void of services, and the need for services is really multi-faceted. There is certainly a lack of resources available,” said Daniel Kelly, doctor and healthcare administrator.

The U.S. didn’t always struggle with the lack of access to behavioral health care.

“I’ve been around for a number of years and there was a period of time where there were pretty robust funding for in-patient and out-patient both on a federal and state level and from my experience during the Regan years that funding was cut,” said Dr. Kelly.

Vision West ND is a community organization that is tackling a wide range of needs in western North Dakota. One of those needs is behavioral health resources.

“I got involved with the summit and committee, the planning committee for Vison West ND. But as a recovery center, we go involved because we are west of the river. So, we are that western part identified problem when it comes to access to care,” said Dave Marion, the business development director.

Now, organizations and health professionals from across the state are gathering together to help find solutions to the behavioral health crisis. However, they can’t solve the problem alone.

“The biggest thing is that they are listening to what we are saying. The boots-on-the-ground people that are working to shape policy and opportunities for funding. To support the need. Those are the people they need to listen to and there were a lot of great people at this last legislative session that really identified with that. We can’t keep talking about it year after year, we need to start acting,” said Marion.

Marion says the organization is doing great work in promoting and helping North Dakota communities and hopes more Western communities will join in the fight to provide better behavioral care to all residents in our state.