Westhope’s Lexi Wyman takes a break from Nashville

Growing up and listening to musical artists like Sheryl Crow and Faith Hill has inspired one North Dakota talent to venture out and find her own way in the country music world. Westhope’s Lexi Wyman is taking a break from Nashville.

Born and raised in North Dakota in a small town, with big-city dreams, Lexi Wyman left her home for the country music capital of america.

“I’ve grown up in a small town in North Dakota, which I love, and gravel roads. Going from this to the big city of Nashville was a huge change,” said Lexi Wyman, Musician.

This last month, Wyman teamed up with Indak Media to showcase Minot in her latest song, “Until I don’t”

“We really wanted to come together and do something really cool for the song and I’m just really proud on how it all turned out,” said Wyman.

From dirt roads to city traffic, Wyman’s passion for music is deep rooted and it’s the same where ever she goes.

“I honestly believe that it doesn’t matter where you grew up, where you were born, if you weren’t born into a big city or a small town like I was. If you have the passion for something, I really believe that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to,” Wyman added.

While North Dakota is no longer home for Wyman, she still shares her North Dakota spirit in her new location.

“I think it’s a very powerful thing that she continues to advocate for the state..even when she’s in Nashville,” said Matthew Maldonado, Indak Media.

“She talks about North Dakota all the time. Being North Dakota nice and sharing that with the people in Nashville. I just think it’s amazing that she continues that trend and representing the state,” Maldonado added.

A transformation from a small town girl to opening up for big country names like Josh Turner, Lexi Wyman’s story started in North Dakota.

