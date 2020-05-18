Wet fall and mild winter means tick season will be a big problem this year

The NDSU Research Extension Center says ticks are going to be a big problem this year.
There are going to be more of them because of the wet fall and mild winter we had last year. But, we have some tips for how you can protect yourself. 

There are some bug sprays that have DEET, which can help protect against ticks. Sprays with 30 or 40 percent DEET should be sprayed on the clothes and not on skin.

It’s also important to do a tick check every two to three hours and to look in tight-creviced areas like behind the ears, belt loops and armpits.

“One other interesting fact that some don’t know about ticks is they have an anesthetic property within the saliva. Essentially, that property will mask that ability for the host to feel the tick bite has taken place,” said Travis Prochaska, crop protection specialist, NDSU research extension center.

He also said wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts can help protect you, and ticks can hide in taller grasses and lawngrass.

