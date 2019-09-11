Wet weather affecting some farmers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re wishing the rain away, you’re not the only one.

It’s harvest for some North Dakota farmers, but the wet weather may be affecting the quality of some crops.

The NDSU Research Center specifically pointed to wheat and barley. For wheat, the rain could wash away proteins in the plant, which could in turn, affect the food on your table.

“When you talk about wheat, making a loaf of bread, it causes problems with the millers and deteriorates the quality of our bread or your end product.” says Eric Eriksmoen, of the NDSU Research Center.

On the other hand, Eriksmoen says the winter crops will benefit from the rain, as well as the livestock who eat grass.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Students Remember

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Remember"

NDDOT Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDOT Awards"

Real I-D

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real I-D"

Weapons at the Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weapons at the Airport"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

Lincoln Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Police Chief"

Palmer Amaranth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palmer Amaranth"

Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can Man Stop A Hurricane? Some Seem To Think So"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9-11"

The Soaking Rain Arrives Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Soaking Rain Arrives Today"

Cowgirls for a Cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowgirls for a Cure"

High School Volleyball Sept. 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 10"

Boys High School Soccer Sept. 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Soccer Sept. 10"

Century vs Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy"

Bond Fails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bond Fails"

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pulmonary Fibrosis"

Sober Living Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sober Living Home"

Safety Tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Tour"

Robotics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robotics"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss