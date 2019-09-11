Wet weather affecting some farmers

If you’re wishing the rain away, you’re not the only one.

It’s harvest for some North Dakota farmers, but the wet weather may be affecting the quality of some crops.

The NDSU Research Center specifically pointed to wheat and barley. For wheat, the rain could wash away proteins in the plant, which could in turn, affect the food on your table.

“When you talk about wheat, making a loaf of bread, it causes problems with the millers and deteriorates the quality of our bread or your end product.” says Eric Eriksmoen, of the NDSU Research Center.

On the other hand, Eriksmoen says the winter crops will benefit from the rain, as well as the livestock who eat grass.