Valentine’s Day is about sharing the spirit of love. One tried and true way of doing so is by giving tasty treats to your sweetheart and loved ones.

Local stores specializing in candy, cakes, and other treats have been busy filling requests for the big day.

“I have a super passion for this. I love customer service and communicating with anyone that comes in,” Cake Dreams Owner Jessica Miller said.

“They come in and they’re like I need to get something for my wife, or I need to get something for that special someone, and when they see it their eyes open and they get that glitter, that’s the fun part,” said Dakota Nuts and Candy Owner Mike Iken.

Unconventional Cookies Founder Witney Nielsen says they always make sure they have enough supplies to accomplish a successful Valentine’s Day.

“We just stock up, we have a ridiculous amount of butter in our fridge, we just don’t let it get low,” said Nielsen.

This year, despite some supply chain shortages, all locally owned businesses say they have enough inventory to go around.

Items like red velvet cherries and caramel are popular picks at Iken’s store.

“It’s a good time, we definitely have our sales, we definitely get a big uptick during Valentine’s Day,” Iken said.

For those who are uncertain about what to get your spouse or significant other to satisfy their taste buds, Jessica Millet has a strategy to help with that.

“I like to ask a couple of questions and see what their flavor palette is. We do have a large variety of cupcakes, so we do feel we have enough flavors to please everybody,” Miller said.

It is most important to get messages across on Valentine’s Day and that’s where Unconventional Cookies comes into play with 3D Image cookies. This shop makes all kinds of cookies with various shapes, themes, or designs.

“We can customize cookies and print names and everything,” Nielsen said.

After a tough couple of years, it warms the heart to see our local businesses doing well this Valentine’s Day.