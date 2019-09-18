What are ND lawmakers posting on Facebook?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic US Capitol Getty_1556668276407

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 18: The U.S. Capitol Building stands on April 18, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Later today the Justice Department will release special counsel Muellers report on Russian election interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

What are the topics of conversation on the official Facebook pages of North Dakota’s congressional delegation these days?

The social media notes typically cover a wide range of issues, legislation, ideas, special occasions, meetings and more.

Here are the most recent posts:

Congressman Kelly Armstrong, on ND oil production: “Congratulations to North Dakota drillers for setting a record in oil production in July – 1.44 million barrels per day. I’m proud to represent the state paving the way toward America’s energy independence.”

Senator John Hoeven, on tariffs, free trade: “I spoke with Connell McShane on Fox Business about the importance of supporting our farmers and ranchers, who have been targeted by retaliatory tariffs, as well as the need to pass #USMCA and other agreements to provide our producers with greater access to markets. We also discussed the hard work of North Dakota’s energy industry in making our nation energy secure, which is vital to our national security.”

Senator Kevin Cramer, on water rights: “I led a bipartisan letter to the Office of Management and Budget Secretary Mick Mulvaney, expressing strong opposition to the Army Corps’ proposed rulemaking for their use of reservoir projects for domestic, municipal and industrial water supply. ‘We have attempted to provide input to the Corps on its proposed implementation of federal law, but our concerns have not been adequately addressed,’ we wrote in the letter. ‘We urge you in your capacity to direct the Corps to make the adjustments necessary to follow decades of federal precedent and respect state and tribal water authority.’” 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Rescue Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescue Dog"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast"

Tip a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tip a Cop"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19"

Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Marathon"

Prepare for Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for Bismarck Marathon"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17"

Class A Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Volleyball Sept. 17"

Class B Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Volleyball Sept. 17"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17"

Preparing for Natural Disasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for Natural Disasters"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp and CBD Crops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp and CBD Crops"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Missing Persons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Persons"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss