What are some of the fastest-growing school districts in the state?

We thought we would do a breakdown of the five fastest, over the last five years.

Now, the latest figures are not out for the current school year yet. So, these are numbers from the 2014-15 school year through to the 2018-19 school year:

Williams County No. 8, 83 percent

Mapleton, 82 percent

South Prairie, 81 percent

Nedrose, 65 percent

Alexander, 39 percent

Williams County No. 8 is the fastest-growing district.

Williams County No. 8 has been in the news recently because of its own struggles with overcrowding.

And, Williston has decided it will no longer take Williams County No. 8 high school students because Williston’s high school is too overcrowded.

Second, is Mapleton, a rural district, West of Fargo.

South Prairie and Nedrose both added new high schools during this time.. which would account for a majority of their growth.

And, we should note — both Alexander and Williams County No. 8 are “oil patch” districts.