BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Boxing Day has been an official holiday in England, Wales, Ireland, and Canada since 1871.

It’s the day after Christmas and is another holiday to help extend the spirit of giving during the Christmas season.

Retailers in our area usually have deals for their in-store and online customers on this day.

“We have an after Christmas, end-of-season sale. We are starting to get some nice spring stuff in already. So we are starting to get through some of those sweaters, coats, and things like that,” said Heidi Herrington, Leela and Lavender Store Manager.

The day after Christmas is recognized as being one of the busiest days for returns throughout the year. However, Herrington says it’s not what it used to be.

“It’s pretty steady, you don’t get a ton of people the day after Christmas,” said Herrington. “A lot of people remember the days of lots of returns the day after Christmas so they avoid doing that which is funny because everyone avoids it now. So it’s actually pretty quiet, especially if you have returns or exchanges to do.”

Leela and Lavender aren’t the only stores with post-Christmas sales. Its neighbor, Pure Barre, is also celebrating Boxing Day with sales of its own.

“We have men’s selection of Lulu lemon on sale for 30%, just really excited to have the new years resolutions and walk-ins coming in,” said Julie Mehlhoff, Pure Barre Owner.

Pure Barre is also offering free classes.

“Next week we will have all free classes going on for a re-launch which we will be celebrating milestones. We’re going to have a relaunch of pure align starting January 2,” said Mehlhoff.

The recent winter storms have caused some disruptions for stores around Bismarck.

“We did have to close for some of the storms but we were able to live stream through our social media platforms. So that was fun and great having some of our regular members join us via that,” said Mehlhoff.

“I mean I think it hurt all the retailers, we closed early a number of days just because there was no traffic, people aren’t going out even if we could get here,” said Herrington.

With temperatures warming heading into 2023, Herrington expects things will pick back up as the week continues.