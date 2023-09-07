NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Labor Day is one of many holidays that is typically celebrated outdoors. With the sunny forecast, people have been taking advantage and spending it in the sun.

KX News traveled to Sibley Campgrounds on Monday to find out how some families in our area are spending the holiday.

Celebrated on the first Monday in September, Labor Day is a federal holiday recognizing the social and economic achievements of the American worker.

“It really gives you an opportunity to spend time with family and friends,” said Brett Miller, a camper enjoying the beautiful weather in Bismarck.

Four miles south of Bismarck on South Washington is where Miller and his family are spending the holiday.

Miller says Sibley Campgrounds was their place to get away.

“Just take in the sights, especially at Sibley. It’s such a great camp area, I just couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Last month the North Dakota Game and Fish lifted camping restrictions on state wildlife management areas for the Labor Day holiday week. The removal of the restriction will allow overnight camping September 5-6.

Spending quality time with loved ones is a big part of the holiday weekend for many families.

“It’s a great time to spend with family and friends,” said Jackson Kupfer, a visitor at Sibley.

And Sam Miller says the same thing, “It means spending time with my family and camping!”

The official end of summer is on September 23. After that, you can start breaking out your winter coats and pumpkin spice.

You can check out the restrictions for campgrounds across the state, by clicking here.