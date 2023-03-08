MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — One bad experience at a restaurant may make a person never want to go back. Your short time at a restaurant can either make or break your opinion about them and a big factor in influencing that opinion is how clean the eatery is.

Restaurants in North Dakota are subject to routine health inspections, which look closely at their kitchens, food storage, and cleaning methods. They also observe the overall cleanliness of the kitchen to make sure it is up to standards.

Even if a restaurant does get a clean bill of health, though, someone may get sick from it anyways. Why? Some chefs say a common reason is due to food that was labeled improperly or cooks failing to change their gloves or equipment.

“Cross-contamination of using tongs or other cookware that touched raw ingredients and then something else can be a common way people get sick,” explained Whiskey Nine Executive Chef, Noah McKnight.

McKnight also said if you feel the restaurant is too dirty for you, it is also likely that the kitchen will be as well.