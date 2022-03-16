St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect time to eat, drink and be merry — and what better place to celebrate than at an Irish Pub?

For the past 13 years, Blarney Stone Pub has been bringing the luck o’ the Irish to Bismarck with a traditional pub environment, hearty highland cuisine and, of course, a huge selection of beers.

While the restaurant usually enjoys its fair share of customers, it’s only natural for it to be a hot spot on St. Patrick’s Day.

The staff spends almost a week preparing the food and decorations for Thursday night’s event, making sure everything is ready for the big crowds to come.

“Blowing up balloons, decorating, staff going out and getting different outfits, we have all kinds of stuff that we give away, so we organize that, and you know, different size shirts so we can give people something that actually suits them. Yeah, there’s a lot — there’s a lot that goes into it,” General Manager Tim Conover said.

While the prep may be a little exhausting, it’s well worth it: the celebrations are a smash hit, bringing in lots of money and business.

The pub is open at 10 a.m. Thursday and the party keeps going until midnight.