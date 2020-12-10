Coronavirus
What happens if you skip the second COVID-19 vaccine dose?

Studies show the two vaccines expected to be released from pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer and biotech company Moderna are more than 90% effective, but that’s only after you get the two doses, taken weeks apart.

And now, there is some concern in the medical community that people will not come back for a second dose.

So, what happens if you skip that second shot?

Some biologists fear if enough people only get one dose, the coronavirus could develop a limited immunity to it and mutate, becoming vaccine-resistant. Although North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says it’s a concern, it’s still only a theory and he’s much more concerned that people are hesitant to even get the first dose.

He says healthcare facilities need to make vaccinations as accessible as possible in order to minimize the risk of people not getting it, by having enough sites that are conveniently located.

“Follow through and get the second shot. I know I’m going to. Just as soon as I’m able to get the vaccine, I’m ready to get it…and the second shot,” Dr. Wynne shared.

An FDA Board of Advisors is expected to review the Pfizer vaccine Thursday. Dr. Wynne expects it to be approved right away.

