What Happens With Ice Jams?

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Ice jams are more typical in the springtime — normally part of the seasonal melting process.

Our KX Storm team told us colder temperatures are on the way. So what happens when the river re-freezes?

The water will continue to flow south as it’s supposed to under a layer of ice.

However, for homeowners and anyone spending time on or near the Missouri River, the National Weather Service has a message: don’t trust the ice.

“One thing about ice that I always tell people is you got to keep an eye on it, you can’t trust it. I would certainly stay off of the ice, it is not safe for walking on in any way shape or form. If you’re looking at the river here and outside of that is untrustworthy in the sense that it can shift, it can move. We will see often times rapid fluctuations of a foot, foot and half, two feet in water elevations, within just a couple hours, so it’s unpredictable and it’s not trustworthy,” said Allen Schlag, a Hydrologist at the National Weather Service.

With an average high of around 29 degrees expected tomorrow, officials are hopeful that the warmer weather will help melt down the ice jam.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ice Jams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jams"

New Freeze

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Freeze"

Structure Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Structure Fire"

Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah BBall"

SM Boys BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Boys BBall"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Firefighting"

Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under 100"

Western Woman of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Western Woman of the Year"

Snow Removal Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Issues"

Election Packet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Packet"

Bismarck Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Airport"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"

Training Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Training Budget"

1st of the Year Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "1st of the Year Hike"

Charged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charged"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/2"

Diocese Releases Names

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diocese Releases Names"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge