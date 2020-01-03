What Happens With Ice Jams?

Ice jams are more typical in the springtime — normally part of the seasonal melting process.

Our KX Storm team told us colder temperatures are on the way. So what happens when the river re-freezes?

The water will continue to flow south as it’s supposed to under a layer of ice.

However, for homeowners and anyone spending time on or near the Missouri River, the National Weather Service has a message: don’t trust the ice.

“One thing about ice that I always tell people is you got to keep an eye on it, you can’t trust it. I would certainly stay off of the ice, it is not safe for walking on in any way shape or form. If you’re looking at the river here and outside of that is untrustworthy in the sense that it can shift, it can move. We will see often times rapid fluctuations of a foot, foot and half, two feet in water elevations, within just a couple hours, so it’s unpredictable and it’s not trustworthy,” said Allen Schlag, a Hydrologist at the National Weather Service.

With an average high of around 29 degrees expected tomorrow, officials are hopeful that the warmer weather will help melt down the ice jam.