What is Elder Abuse? And, How You Can Help Prevent it

Today we recognize the seriousness of elder abuse and how often it happens here in North Dakota.

Adult Protective Services representative Ali Brown says the most common report they get is of seniors being neglected.

Neglect is done by someone who is supposed to be a caretaker. It can mean many things like not giving them their medications or, not making sure they have the healthcare services they need.

There’s another issue on the rise: financial abuse. This happens when elders trust someone to handle their money, and it’s ultimately stolen. Because these seniors are often socially isolated, it’s out-of-sight, out-of-mind.

Brown says everyone can help.

The Department of Health and Human Services Human Service Program Administrator shares, “I think the most important thing is just being aware of your surroundings. Your neighbors that don’t look like they have anybody, and then all of a sudden somebody is coming around, that can be concerning if you’ve never seen them before. It’s people that you trust, typically take advantage of you.”

If you’ve fallen victim to abuse, or are just looking for services in your area, call the Aging and Disability Resource-LINK: 1-855-462-5465.