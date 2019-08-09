What is ‘Good Time’? Is it Good for North Dakota?

Prisoners can be released early for what the Department of Corrections calls ‘good time’.

KX News breaks down why and how it’s given out, and whether or not good time is a good thing for North Dakota.

Simply put, good time is granted to inmates who follow the rules.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer explains, “There’s time that’s taken off the sentence they have to serve so that they actually serve less time than what they’re given in court.”

It’s all about promoting and then rewarding good behavior. However for certain violent offenses, like murder, manslaughter and rape, good time is not an option.

Lawyer shares, “We want inmates to comply with the rules and regulations of the facility, and if there’s nothing in it for them, what’s the point? You know, if they don’t do anything criminal, it’s not going to extend their sentence.”

But before legislation passed in 2017, inmates could only get good time through the State Penitentiary. There was nothing available for those in local jails.

Lawyer adds, “And with the legislative changes in 2017, that was then granted to those local facilities, and it’s up to the jail administrator as to what the criteria is and when it gets granted.”

Shelia Seibel is one of those administrators. Granting good time is one of her many jobs at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

The Detention Officer shares, “Here at the jail, if we do a sentence up to a year, they get one day for every six days that they’re here.”

In other words, if you are serving a year at the detention center, you can be released 60 days early.

Seibel explains, “The influx of prisoners has just been astronomical to where we need to have some kind of basis on holding people from here to there. We can’t hold everybody to the max.”

But every jail makes their own rules about how much good time can be given out.

Seibel says you can lose your good time for consistent behavioral issues.

She explains, “It’s not automatically based off you have one issue and it’s done. I personally, I’ve been doing this for a little while, and I personally haven’t pulled any good time.”

Because it’s still a newer policy, Seibel couldn’t say whether this has helped with the revolving doors in prisons and jails yet. Lawyer says she doesn’t see a downside.

Also new in 2017, a judge can write good time into someone’s judgment, so the jail knows there is nothing barring them from getting out early. But again, it’s still up to the jail administrator if they ultimately get that good time.

Lawyer says sometimes the court will get a call from the jail that’s holding the suspect before their trial asking them not to put it in the judgment.

She shares, “If they do end up going to another facility, the administrator of that facility, like the State Pen or a different local jail, may not know about their pre-trial behavior and just automatically grant them good time when they didn’t earn good time.”