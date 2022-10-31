BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s Halloween night! There’s only a little bit longer before kids and adults head out to trick-or-treating, but no matter where you go, there’s one thing that’s almost guaranteed to come up during a Halloween celebration: candy.

There’s a whole world of candy that’s given out at Halloween, but everyone has a favorite — and while there aren’t exactly arguments around candy the same way debates between pizza or BBQ styles are, plenty of people have their own thoughts as to the best candy brands.

Surprisingly, journalists are humans too (most of us, at least), and we all have our own opinions on our favorite sweet treats. We thought that the Halloween season would be a great time to share our preferences with you. Without further ado, here’s what a few of KX Bismarck and Minot’s staff members think are the best — and worst — candy to find in their treat bags.

The Big Bosses

Joe Rinaldi, News Director

Favorite: “Milky Way – I love caramel and chocolate together.”

Least Favorite: “Mounds – I just don’t like coconut. So really anything coconut is a no from me.”

Stephanie Malloy, Assistant News Director

Favorite: “I love ALL the Candy! I don’t know if I could pick a favorite: chocolate-covered cherries, Marshmellow Pumpkins, chocolate-covered marshmallows, chocolate-covered almonds, are all great, but I also love circus peanuts, burnt peanuts, those milk maid royals, and really, just candy in general!”

Least Favorite: “Anything sour, but probably Warheads in particular.”

Newsroom

Brooke Williams, Evening Anchor/Reporter

Favorite: “Skittles! Who doesn’t want to taste a rainbow?”

Least Favorite: “Candy Corn… ewww, gross.”

Nicholas Quallich, Evening Anchor

Favorite: “Snickers bars. There’s just a lot to them and I’ve always liked them since I was a youngster.”

Least Favorite: “Any candy with mint and chocolate. It was one of my favorite combos years ago, but I’ve grown not to like it at all. Mint is mint and chocolate is chocolate, but for me, the two together….not so much.”

Josh Meny, Morning Anchor/Reporter

Favorite: “I don’t eat much candy at all unless it contains dark chocolate. I also like Sweedish Fish every once in a blue moon.”

Kyara Brown, Multimedia Reporter/Host of ‘Cooking with KX’

Favorite: “Reese’s peanut butter cups! bonus points if they are in the pumpkin or christmas tree shapes.”

Least Favorite: “Tootsie Rolls and Candy Corn.”

Lauren Davis, Multimedia Reporter

Favorite: “My fave candy during the Halloween season is definitely candy corn. I love that it tastes like icing.”

Least Favorite: “Licorice, especially black licorice. I’ve never liked the taste.”

Adrienne Oglesby, Multimedia Reporter/Weekend Anchor

Favorite: “Snickers! It’s just about the only candy I eat.”

Christina Randall, Multimedia Reporter

Favorite: “I love peanut butter, and Reese’s has always been my go-to candy, even though I’m not much of a candy person in general.”

Least Favorite: “Probably Skittles… I never liked them.”

Digital Team

Keith Darnay, Digital Executive Producer

Favorite: “Snickers mini-bars. Chock full of flavor, peanuts — it’s like a Halloween meal in itself. If you feel like stopping trick-or-treating for the night, eat one of the mini-Snickers you received earlier and you’ll have the energy to go door-to-door for candy for another hour at least.“

Least Favorite: “Candy Corn. Why? Because It’s. Candy. Corn. No more explanation needed.”

Morgan DeVries, Digital Producer

Favorite: “Chocolate. Almost anything chocolate is my go-to, simply because it’s chocolate. But my favorites are Snickers and Butterfingers.”

Least Favorite: “Dots, or any other super chewy candy. It gets stuck in my teeth, and I feel like I’m chewing forever.”

Brendan Rodenberg, Digital Reporter/Host of ‘Weekend BRB’

Favorite: “I’m a fan of chocolate with a crunch, so I love things like Take 5s, Pretzel M&Ms, and Crunch bars. My favorite sweet snacks are Kinoko — the mushroom-shaped chocolate-coated biscuits — but I’m not sure if those really count as Halloween treats.

Least Favorite: “Bland or spicy candy, and anything overly hard like Bit-O-Honey or Charleston Chew. I’m also pretty averse to white chocolate… it just tastes weird to me.

Jonathan Arenz, Digital Media Coordinator

Favorite: “Anything Reese’s. A“new” mixture I discovered a few years ago, but not a trick or treat candy, is candy corn and peanuts.”

Least Favorite: “Candy Corn on its own is horrible, but it’s amazing with peanuts.”

Studio 701

Amber Schatz, Host

Favorite: “Peanut butter cups. I like to eat the hard outer chocolate edge first and then have my last satisfying bite be the soft, peanut butter center.”

Least Favorite: “I’m not a huge fan of candy corn, but my least favorite candy is that mysterious one with black and orange colored wrapping with no name or logo on it. I remember getting them when I was little. They were gross!”

(Note: the black and orange mystery candies she’s referring to are actually a sweet named ‘Peanut Butter Kisses‘ from the same company that makes Mary Janes. However, due to their notoriety, they’re mostly just referred to as ‘those black and orange wrapped candies’ anyways.)

Nathalie Gomez, Co-Host/Associate Producer

Favorite: “Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Something about chocolate and pb just pairs together so well! I love the cup imprints on the actual chocolate cups themselves too.“

Least Favorite: “Gummy worms. I’ll eat them, but they are my last choice! Way too sweet, and you always have to chew them for too long.”

It seems like most of us are fans of chocolate and peanut butter, and the traditional snack of candy corn is almost entirely disliked across the office. Judging by recent reports on what is considered to be the ‘worst’ Halloween candy, however, our opinions don’t seem to be far off from the rest of the country.

What are your favorite Halloween treats? Are there any that are more of a trick to you? Feel free to let us know on our Facebook pages! Happy Halloween!