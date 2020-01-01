What is Your New Years Resolution?

It’s that time again where people look to make some changes for the New Year.

Everyone has things they plan to work on this coming year.

May it be from quitting smoking to losing weight. We’re going to hear from people around Bismarck about their new year’s resolutions.

“My New Year’s resolution is to approach next year and the new year and the next decade with love,” shares Bismarck resident Gloria David.

As everyone gets ready for not only the new year but a new decade, they are taking a look at how they approach life.

“I want to be healthier and I want to try to serve my lord everyday that I live and breathe,” shares local Nancy Schauer.

Some people set goals an obstacle they want to overcome professionally and personally.

“My resolution is to probably hurry up and finish my law degree. So I don’t have to spend more money on it,” said Georgia Davis.

“And I’m here in Bismarck. NEW! So my new year’s resolution is to get use to Bismarck cold winter,” says new Bismarck resident Theo Salomon.

Not everyone feels to the need to change in this upcoming year.

“Well actually I don’t have one cause I quit everything,” shares North Dakotan Calvin Blackhawk.