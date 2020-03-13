What it Takes to Declare a State of Emergency

Coronavirus originally was a concern for those who traveled to other countries, but that’s not the case anymore.

Across the nation, the numbers of coronavirus cases are rising and community outbreak is now a concern for arenas, universities and businesses.

States, cities and municipalities are declaring state of emergencies as a way to combat this pandemic.

Even though there is now a case in Ward County, the only way a state of emergency would be declared is if cases could be traced back to community widespread.

“That would be something we would consider looking at an emergency declaration. And that’s why you’re seeing a lot of that in those areas like New York and Seattle, Washington where cases are being spread in the community from person to person. They’re trying to take more advance measures as far as large groups,” said Renae Moch, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director.

Moch said as of right now, they are not making any suggestions of closures because Burleigh County does not have a case.