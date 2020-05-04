Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

What North Dakota DOCR is doing to make sure the pandemic doesn’t spread

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is taking measures to not only keep their staff safe, but also those who are incarcerated.

As of Monday, 175 tests have been administered to staff and inmates who have shown symptoms.

Only three corrections officers have tested positive for the coronavirus across the five correction facilities in the state. No inmates have tested positive.

With such large populations, the state correction health authority cut down the occupancy rate to 85-percent in order to be able to have space for those who are symptomatic.

“And when anybody comes into the facility, they are held in quarantine, individual quarantine for about 14 days. We do ask that temperature questions and do screenings. We’re not doing automatic testing on arrival. The recommendation from the Department of Health told us, that’s not as helpful as you like it to be. Because they may not show positive on day one, but may be sick on day four,” explained Dr. John Hagan, the State Corrections Health Authority.

The three corrections officers who tested positive for the coronavirus did not contract it while on the job.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

McQuade Softball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuade Softball Tournament"

Monday, May 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Basketball"

Tattoo Shop Guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tattoo Shop Guidelines"

Coronavirus Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Deaths"

Family Reunited with Cat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Reunited with Cat"

Teacher Appreciation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation"

Aid for Farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aid for Farmers"

Forager Farm Virtual

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forager Farm Virtual"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4"

Disc Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disc Golf"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4"

Shawn Kluver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shawn Kluver"

Uber Driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber Driver"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/4"

Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Cloudy & Cool"

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Hazen Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Track"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Hair Salons Open Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Salons Open Up"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge