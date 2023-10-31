MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Grit provides those with disabilities the chance to enhance their life with sports, but they also have a program allowing them to go hunting and fishing.

According to Aaron Esquibel, a chiropractor who has been with Prairie Grit for four years, Prairie Grit has been facilitating hunts for people who never thought they would be able to hunt.

Esquibel is the camera guy, video maker, photographer, and one of the hunt facilitators. He has a passion for photography and videography, and he wanted to get involved after watching a video of a young kid who went deer hunting.

“I was sitting there, and I thought, ‘I think I can help with that.’ I reached out, not knowing much about Prairie Grit, not knowing anything about people with disabilities, or where it was going to lead. I just said, ‘Can I come and help you guys film for a year?’ And it all kind of went into where it is now,” Esquibel said.

Prairie Grit is a giant nonprofit that does amazing things, and what they do is so much more than sports and the great outdoors. The group wants to show everyone that anything is possible.

“My first ever hunt that I went on with Prairie Grit was with a kid and his dad. And when the kid shot his deer, the dad kind of got teary-eyed, and he’s like, ‘I used to love to hunt and be in the outdoors, but it’s just become so difficult. We didn’t think we could do this.’ And I was like, ‘Oh boy, I’m gonna do this forever,'” Esquibel recalled.

Four years later, 90% of his job is to be the camera guy. Every year, he makes a movie that documents what they do with Prairie Grit. You can find those videos here.

Four years ago, a young man went on an antelope hunt in Wyoming, which inspired Prairie Grit to make an important connection. Prairie Grit connected with a group called the Veterans Help Foundation of Wyoming. Wyoming has a law, which states if you have a qualifying nonprofit, they’ll give you a donated tag. This happens when a Wyoming resident draws a tag and donates it to that qualifying nonprofit. This connection in Wyoming donates two tags every year.

Prairie Grit also has a landowner who gives access to thousands of acres of land to make hunts happen.

“This year was year number four,” Esquibel said. “We brought two of our older participants, and we were able to, in two days, get two antelope. It wasn’t easy, it was cold, the wind was bad, the antelope didn’t necessarily cooperate, but much like everything else we do, we are going to find a way to do it, and we did.”

Prairie Grit and Prairie Grit Outdoors have played a central role for Esquibel. He says that it’s a great thing we have in Minot. We don’t realize other places don’t have it.

“As cliche as it sounds, we turn into a big family, and we’re always accepting new family members,” Esquibel added.

If you’re looking to help out, or you’d like to help out, go ahead and contact Prairie Grit here.