North Dakota’s road construction season starts in spring and runs through fall. Just as the temperatures go up and the snow melts away, the orange cones go down and construction zone signs appear.

Crews at the city and state levels are working to wrap up their work around the state before the snow returns and temperatures drop into the 30s and lower.

What work is being done in your area? You can track the projects through specific city websites as well as the North Dakota Department of Transportation website. Also, many cities send out email news releases on temporary street closures as construction work progresses — you can be added to those email lists through the city’s website.

Here are some useful links:

North Dakota Department of Transportation Road Projects:

https://www.dot.nd.gov/projects/

Bismarck Road Projects:

https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1498/Bismarck-Streets

Mandan Road Projects:

https://mandannd.govoffice.com/roadprojects?&pri=0

Minot Road Projects

https://www.minotnd.org/436/Construction-and-Projects

Dickinson Road Projects:

https://www.dot.nd.gov/projects/dickinson/

Williston Road Projects:

https://www.cityofwilliston.com/news_detail_T18_R783.php

Recent General Construction Updates:

Bismarck: Starting 12:00 PM, Sunday, September 25, 2022, 43rd Avenue North between Point Loop and Hay Creek Drive will be closed to through traffic. 43rd Avenue NE will be opened between Point Loop the roundabout at 43rd Avenue and 19th Street on the new pavement. 26th Street will be closed between 43rd Avenue and Seneca Drive. The contractor will begin the construction of the new roundabout at the intersection of 26th Street and 43rd Avenue.

Access to The Pointe and the River of Hope facility will be maintained from 19th Street north of 43rd Avenue. Access to the Schilling building will be maintained from State Street.

The detour route for the closure will be State Street to Century Avenue to Centennial Road. Access to businesses along 43rd Ave North will be maintained.

The closure is anticipated to be in place through October.

Mandan: Crews began reconstructing the Mandan Union Cemetery Road on Thursday, Sept. 22. The cemetery will remain open and accessible throughout construction. When detour signs are up, traffic will be directed to the far north entrance.

This project includes construction of a concrete paved road from Mandan Ave to the cemetery entrance gate, snow site entrances, and some chip seal and patch work on roads within the cemetery.

The City anticipates the reconstruct portion of the project to be complete prior to snowfall, with chip seal work planned to take place through June 2023.

Minot: A temporary traffic bypass will be placed on 4th Avenue NE for eastbound and westbound traffic starting Monday, September 26. The bypass will take traffic south of the current road onto a temporary roadway for a short stretch before returning to the original roadway. The bypass is expected to be in place through October 3rd. The traveling public should be prepared for temporary delays and use caution while navigating this stretch of road.

Starting October 3rd, 4th Avenue NE will be closed to eastbound and westbound through traffic starting at 7th Street NE to 27th Street NE. Traffic control will route through traffic to Burdick Expressway to bypass this area. Access to Lowe’s Garden Center will be off 27th Street SE. This closure is expected to be in place through November 2022.

The work on 4th Avenue NE is part of the Phase MI-5 Northeast Tieback Levee Project, a Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project phase. Phase MI-5 includes earthen levees, arterial road changes, a dry stormwater pond, floodwalls, a city greenway feature, and a stormwater pump station. When completed and connected to the first four phases of the MREFPP, the MI-5 phase will help remove approximately 60 percent of Minot residents from the proposed FEMA floodplain and, most importantly, provide long-term flood protection to the record flood of 2011. All the enhanced flood protection projects currently under construction and those under design provide a level of protection equal to the 2011 flood, plus three feet of freeboard.

For more details on the project and the latest information, go to www.mouseriverplan.com or search on Facebook and like the project information page.