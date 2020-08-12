What safety measures are in place to protect census workers and you?

Time is winding down for you to complete the 2020 census. If you haven’t filled it out online already, you may have someone showing up at your home.

We spoke to the North Dakota census office manager who shared with us how census workers protect themselves, as well as how you can protect yourself to make sure you aren’t getting scammed.

Kevin Iverson says there are nearly one thousand workers in the state and they’re all equipped with masks, gloves and iPads. Workers are also social distancing and not going inside homes.

“They’ll be the ones that enter the information into the computer rather than the respondent. It does take a little bit longer, it’s a little bit more cumbersome, obviously when you’re standing six-feet away or so, and you’re wearing a mask. But, it does work,” said Iverson.

Iverson says workers will only be out between 9 a.m and 9 p.m.

They’ll have a badge and they’ll be carrying a bag that says United States Census.

If you’re unsure if the person at your door is a tried and true census worker, Iverson says pay attention to the questions they’re asking.

“I think the most important thing is what questions are they asking? An indicator that you’re being scammed would be if an individual starts asking for your social security number, the Census Bureau will never ask for your social security number. Nor will they ask for any information about bank accounts or where your funds are,” Iverson said.

Iverson says so far, nearly two-thirds of North Dakotans have already filled out their census form.

If you don’t answer the door, the census worker will do a proxy response and ask your neighbor questions about your household.

He also says this is the first time in census history that people can complete it online.

If you still need to fill yours out, click here.