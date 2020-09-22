Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

What should parents know if risk levels change and students move to hybrid learning?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

At last week’s news conference, Gov. Doug Burgum hinted at risk levels going from green to yellow for various counties here in the state.

For some school districts, if that level switches to yellow, students will move to hybrid or distance learning. We spoke to the Minot Public Schools Superintendent to find out what parents should know if that does happen.

He says the district works hand in hand with the First District Health unit looking at data to make a decision on if schools will also make the switch.

But, he says parents will be notified ahead of time.

“If we saw a huge increase in infection rates, that decision would be made very, very quickly. If the determination was based on a trend, we might set a target date out of a specific date to say, ‘On such and such date, we’d begin,” said Mark Vollmer, superintendent of Minot Public Schools.

Superintendent Vollmer says there is a plan in place for hybrid learning.

The Governor’s news conference is Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

CHi Gets UV Sterilizer

Tribal college grants

Bridge Money

Distance Learning

Winter coat drive

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/22

Minot Commission on Aging keeps on going

Soup kitchen able to stay open

Remembering a local inspiration

Tuesday's Forecast: We welcome fall with the 80s

Family traditions during the pandemic

NDC SEPT 22

Kidder County Volleyball

Minot City Council Limits Flag Raising

Help for Farmers

Stanley Rescue

Legacy Volleyball

Bottineau Volleyball

Monday, September 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss