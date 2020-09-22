What should parents know if risk levels change and students move to hybrid learning?

At last week’s news conference, Gov. Doug Burgum hinted at risk levels going from green to yellow for various counties here in the state.

For some school districts, if that level switches to yellow, students will move to hybrid or distance learning. We spoke to the Minot Public Schools Superintendent to find out what parents should know if that does happen.

He says the district works hand in hand with the First District Health unit looking at data to make a decision on if schools will also make the switch.

But, he says parents will be notified ahead of time.

“If we saw a huge increase in infection rates, that decision would be made very, very quickly. If the determination was based on a trend, we might set a target date out of a specific date to say, ‘On such and such date, we’d begin,” said Mark Vollmer, superintendent of Minot Public Schools.

Superintendent Vollmer says there is a plan in place for hybrid learning.

The Governor’s news conference is Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.