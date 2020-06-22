What should you plant in your garden in North Dakota?

Nothing tastes better than fresh fruits or vegetables, especially when you’re the one who grew them.

But, if you’re new to North Dakota or don’t have a green thumb, you may be unsure of what to plant. We spoke to a crop protection specialist from the NDSU research extension who said to plant a combination of native and non-native plants.

He said you’ll have better luck with berries because solitary bees are more common and will pollinate them. Peppers and tomatoes are a little more difficult.

“Bumblebees are a big deal for tomatoes and peppers. They have these really strong flight-wing muscles, and when they get moving at speed, you get that buzzing vibration. That vibration sound when they’re on that plant, is the only insect the tomatoes really strong enough to successfully pollinate tomatoes and peppers,” said Travis Prochaska, crop protection specialist, NDSU Research Extension Center.

If you’re planting something to enjoy, like a flower, you don’t have to plant it outside.

But, if you’re looking to plant a crop, planting outside is better because pollinators like bees and butterflies are nearby to help.