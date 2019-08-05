What to Do In an Active Shooter Emergency

More than 20 people were killed over the weekend from two mass shootings.

KX spoke to local law enforcement to learn how you can be prepared if you’re ever in a life-threatening situation.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 251 mass shootings in 2019 alone. That includes home invasions, self defense, and unintentional shootings. So what are law enforcement in Minot doing to prepare for such a situation.

“Whenever we hire out new officers part of their in house training before they hit the streets or go to the academy is, they have active threat response training.” says Jason Sundheim.

Captain Sundheim says in situations like these, you never know when an active shooter situation will to occur, but training makes sure they are ready.



He adds, “It’s part of our routine now so when we look at those type of responses it’s just engraved in us just like any other thing.”

If you cant run, you hide, if you cant hide, then you fight. That’s what the department of homeland security says you should do in an life-threatening situation.

But how many people know. We talked with a few people to see if they would know how to react.

Jerome Burckhard: First I would try to protect the people with me and then i would try to protect myself, but I would try to get to the person who is trying to cause problems.

Perry Weisberg: Um, I don t know for sure that I would, but i think my first instinct would be to protect my family and do whatever I could do to keep them safe.

Lynnette Olson: I think my first instinct would be to hide.



We even asked if they thought it could happen right here in North Dakota.

Jerome Burckhard: We have idiots here just like everyplace else.

Lynnette Olson: I think it could happen anywhere. I don’t think it matters the population anymore.

Even though its hard to know when or if a situation like this will occur, its better to be prepared, so you can better protect yourself and your family.

Law enforcement also says it important to be aware of your surroundings and have a exit strategy in place just in case a situations happens.