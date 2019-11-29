What to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers?

After a long day of shopping, many of us will head home to enjoy leftovers from yesterday’s feast, but experts are warning you to be careful.

The CDC reports outbreaks of bacteria causing food poisoning occurs most often in November and December. Many of those outbreaks have been linked to common holiday foods — like turkey. We spoke to one expert to see how long you should keep those holiday favorites around.

“Typically holding leftovers for turkey specifically, four days in the fridge and up to four months in the freezer is what is recommended,” says Sandra Horob, Director of Nutrition Services, Trinity Health.

She says there are many different recipes and dishes you can create with that leftovers like turkey tacos, or even turkey soup.