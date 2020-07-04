Live Now
What to expect at Dickinson's 4th of July parade

Dickinson is one of the only cities who have yet to cancel their 4th of July parade.

They gave us inside look on what people can expect.

The Dickinson Community came together to make sure its annual Independence Day celebration went off without a hitch.

“Well, we’re a smaller tight-knit community and we all have similar values in our community and we kind of all want some of the same things. And I think this parade is a good token of that,” shared Core Lee, the Parade Committee Chairman.

“Tomorrow we are also doing water stations through my campaign. And we have water stations set up Villards and Sims and 1st and Sims,” shared Dickinson resident Bernie Marsh.

There will be something for everyone from family fun activities to food trucks and more than 120 floats, from all over.

The Rock bar in downtown Dickinson is one of many places that is preparing for Saturday’s festivities.

“It feels great to be part of something that we can bring the community together with. I think it’s good for, you know, our business to show our support to the community. We like to do different things all the time downtown and around the community,” shared Stephanie Perkins, the supervisor of The Rock bar.

We spoke with the parade committee who says they are sticking to traditions but making sure to take the necessary precautions.

“For simplicity’s sake, we’ve kept things the same that we’ve had every year in the past. So people could line up in their same spots that they have in years past. We’re starting it on 13 Avenue West and Villard. We’ll continue past Fourth Avenue East where the Dairy Barn is and then we”ll come back on First and we’ll conclude at the college,” explained Lee.

“The attendees of the parade are asked not to approach the crowd. So it’s going to be very safe. They’re encouraged to– There are going to be walkers in the parade, but they will be keeping a distance, a safe distance from all the spectators,” explained Julie Obrigewitsch, with the Parade Committee.

The parade is set to kick off at 10 a.m., but they told us you might want to get their earlier for a pre-parade surprise.

The Rough Rider Commission that oversees planning initially canceled the parade, but that’s when community members stepped up and decided to organize one.

