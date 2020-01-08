What to know about flood insurance

In this May 10, 2019 photo, grain bins belonging to Brett Adams are surrounded by flood waters, in Peru, Neb. Adams had thousands of acres under water, about 80 percent of his land, this year. The water split open his grain bins and submerged his parents’ house and other buildings when the levee protecting the farm broke. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

With high precipitation levels, you may want to consider purchasing flood insurance. Here’s what you should know, how to purchase and what it covers:

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), flooding is the most common natural disaster in the U.S., and residents are being reminded that flood insurance is only good if purchased prior to any flood event.

The City of Mandan said the best time to purchase flood insurance is now, and that it typically takes 30 days from the date of purchase for a flood insurance policy to go into effect.

To purchase flood insurance, contact the insurance agent helping you with your homeowners or renters insurance to inquire about purchasing flood insurance. For more questions to ask your insurance agent, CLICK HERE.

When purchasing a flood insurance policy, it’s important to look for cleanup and sewer backup coverage as well as coverage for both the building structure and its contents.

More important information to know:

Homeowners and renters insurance does not typically cover flood damage.

More than 20 percent of flood claims come from properties outside high-risk flood zones.

Flood insurance can pay regardless of whether or not there is a Presidential Disaster Declaration.

Find out what flood zone you are in and assess the risk in your neighborhood, CLICK HERE.