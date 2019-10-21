What was once a dream is now reality

MINOT — In 1969, Habitat for Humanity built its first house in Sumter County, Georgia.

Since then, they have built more than 800,000 homes for families across the world.

“We have our first Minot homeowner, that has paid her mortgage in full,” said Roxy Volk, executive director of Minot Area Habitat for Humanity.

Not everyone can say that they own their home, but Pamela Lorenz now can.

Twenty years ago she applied for a habit home and to her surprise, she was selected. Now, she is the first person to own a home through the organization in Minot.

“It’s a wonderful program for low to moderate-income families that would maybe never have the opportunity to purchase a home if it wasn’t for Habitat for Humanity,” said Volk.

Lorenz said like most people, she wasn’t too sure about the program, but she’s glad she did.

“I said, ‘I’m not, I’ll never get the house.’ She went and got me an application and she said, ‘You fill it out.’ I filled it out and sent it in and a week later they came and they interviewed me,” said Lorenz.

A part of the agreement when you are selected for a home is to be apart of the building process, and that made her appreciate today even more.

“The windows and you know…I did everything that anybody that volunteered did, I figured if they could do it, I can do it,” said Lorenz.

Never thinking she would be a homeowner, Lorenz wants others that are in similar situations to know that it can happen to them as well.

“It’s worth it. Put that application in. You do not know what’s going to happen,” said Lorenz.

With 20 years gone by and one son raised in the home, she said she looks forward to making many more memories.

Habitat for Humanity isn’t slowing down anytime soon. They are currently building their 12th home in the Minot area.