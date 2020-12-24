What we know about a mutating coronavirus

Tuesday, KX News reported a new strain of COVID-19 was found in the U.K.

Wednesday, Dr. Joshua Wynne, the state’s Chief Health Strategist says, although it spreads more easily, it is not more severe or deadly from early findings.

He adds that mutations do have a silver lining because scientists can now track where someone first caught it based on which variant they have, so researchers can look at how a virus arrived at a location and how it’s spread from there.

Dr. Wynne says whether or not it will respond to a vaccine depends on which part of the genetic code of the virus has changed.

“We really don’t know about the vaccine effectiveness. Although viral and vaccine experts think, from what they know of the variant, that the vaccines will still work but that remains to be seen,” he explained.

Dr. Wynne says Pfizer is already looking into answering that question by studying the effectiveness of the vaccine in those who contracted a newer strain, but knowing for sure will take weeks or even months.