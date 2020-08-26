What you can do to help someone who’s having a seizure

In today’s your health first, we’re discussing seizures. Do you know what to do if someone is having one?

We asked a nurse practitioner in the neurology department at Trinity Health how we all can be helpful in that situation.

Mary Sadler says it’s important to remain calm and get the victim to safety. She also says don’t leave them alone.

Remove glasses or tight clothing and roll them on their side in case there is something in their mouth.

There are also some things you shouldn’t do, like hold them down or put anything in their mouth.

Sadler says it’s a myth that people can swallow and choke on their tongue.

She says if the person is breathing, you don’t need to perform CPR.

“I’ve heard many people say, ‘Oh, they have this medicine that they can take.’ Don’t put that in their mouth. They’re not alert enough to take a mediciation. If they wake up and they may act like they’re going to have another seizure and they can swallow, sure, a rescue medicine could be given. But, make sure they can swallow and they kind of are alert enough for that,” Sadler said.

She says if it’s lasting more than a few minutes, they’re having more than one seizure or they’ve never had one before, call 911.