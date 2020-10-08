What you can expect at the polls for the general election

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In-person voting will be held in every county in November.

June’s election was unprecedented. North Dakota has never, in state history, had no polling locations open.

But there are less locations this year for the general election, by about 50 percent compared to 2018. So, safety is key.

The Executive Director of the County Auditors Association Donnell Preskey Hushka says personal protective equipment has been ordered for poll workers.

There is also a plan to disinfect voting sites throughout the day, including the machines and voting booths that will be spaced out. And, each voter will be given their own pen.

While in-person voting will be possible, voters are encouraged to weigh all of their options, including mail-in and early voting.

“Giving them more options allows us to reduce the spread on election day and the risks,” Preskey Hushka added.

Ten counties plan to offer early voting, starting in less than two weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Century Boy's Soccer

Legacy Boy's Tennis

MCDC Groundbreaking

Homeless Hope

New ambulances

Surrey Football

Linton-HMB Football

Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 - Nightly One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/7

Types of Masks

Senior Isolation

New Book

Disruptions in Education

Now Hiring

New Degrees

Hotel Stay Increase

There may be an optimal weather scenario for the spread of COVID-19

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/7

Wednesday's Forecast: Cooler with less wind

Horse Therapy

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss