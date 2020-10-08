What you can expect at the polls for the general election

In-person voting will be held in every county in November.

June’s election was unprecedented. North Dakota has never, in state history, had no polling locations open.

But there are less locations this year for the general election, by about 50 percent compared to 2018. So, safety is key.

The Executive Director of the County Auditors Association Donnell Preskey Hushka says personal protective equipment has been ordered for poll workers.

There is also a plan to disinfect voting sites throughout the day, including the machines and voting booths that will be spaced out. And, each voter will be given their own pen.

While in-person voting will be possible, voters are encouraged to weigh all of their options, including mail-in and early voting.

“Giving them more options allows us to reduce the spread on election day and the risks,” Preskey Hushka added.

Ten counties plan to offer early voting, starting in less than two weeks.