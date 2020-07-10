What you need to know for changes to unemployment

If you’re on unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, things are going to change.

Earlier this week, Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order requiring people to show that they’re actively looking for a job, starting July 26.

We spoke to someone from Job Service North Dakota on what this means for you.

They recommend you update your cover letter and resume now so you’re prepared. You have to show you’ve contacted four jobs and you can do it online.

If you’re concerned about going back because of the pandemic, Job Service says it’s there to help.

“Job Service will be working with people on a case-by-case basis. But, depending on what those personal situations might be, they may be disqualified from receiving the unemployment benefits at this time. It is going to depend on their personal situations and Job Service will be working with people to get those established,” said Sarah Arntson, communications officer, Job Service North Dakota.

The $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit will end at the end of July.