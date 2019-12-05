What’s For Dinner: Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and Dumplings
Submitted by: Sarah Burhans, Minot
OK – I noticed the ingredients list is longer than the instructions, so that warranted an eye roll from me: Buying the items, prep work. But it all came together quickly and the cooking part was pretty simple. A darn good meal from a rather easy prep and cook list — and in a short period of time. What’s not to like?
Total prep & cooking time 25-30 minutes
Ingredients:
Chicken Part:
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 1 can chicken broth ( 14.5 ounces)
- 1/2 cup of milk
- 1 Tbsp vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1/2 cup chopped carrot
- 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into pieces
- 1 tsp celery seed
- salt
- pepper
Dumplings Part:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
- Heat oil in skillet. Add chicken, celery, onions and carrots. Sautee until chicken is cooked and vegetables are tender.
- Add soup, chicken broth, milk and celery seed. Bring to a low boil. Salt and pepper to taste.
- Dumplings: Mix together flour, baking powder, salt, milk and vegetable oil.
- Drop spoonfuls into soup and let simmer for 10 minutes or until dumplings are done.
