What’s For Dinner: Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and Dumplings

Submitted by: Sarah Burhans, Minot

OK – I noticed the ingredients list is longer than the instructions, so that warranted an eye roll from me: Buying the items, prep work. But it all came together quickly and the cooking part was pretty simple. A darn good meal from a rather easy prep and cook list — and in a short period of time. What’s not to like?

Total prep & cooking time 25-30 minutes

Ingredients:

Chicken Part:

  • 1 can cream of chicken soup
  • 1 can chicken broth ( 14.5 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup of milk
  • 1 Tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 1/2 cup chopped carrot
  • 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into pieces
  • 1 tsp celery seed
  • salt
  • pepper

Dumplings Part:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
  1. Heat oil in skillet. Add chicken, celery, onions and carrots. Sautee until chicken is cooked and vegetables are tender.
  2. Add soup, chicken broth, milk and celery seed. Bring to a low boil. Salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Dumplings: Mix together flour, baking powder, salt, milk and vegetable oil.
  4. Drop spoonfuls into soup and let simmer for 10 minutes or until dumplings are done.

Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.

Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.

