What’s for Dinner? Cookie Sheet Supper

Cookie Sheet Supper

Submitted by: Marian Darnay

Using items you have around the cupboard or that you can pick up on the way home, this one-sheet meal is easy and flexible. Changing out the type of vegetable used changes the flavor, so it won’t taste the same if you make it again. And putting it all on foil on a single cookie sheet makes clean-up a breeze.

It’s the meal you can make when you’re not sure what meal to make and time is running out to make it.

Do you have a go-to meal for a quick-prep supper when needed? Send it in and we’ll feature it in this daily post.

Ingredients:

Potatoes

Onions (or onion powder)

Precooked Sausage or Brats

Vegetables: Carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts — whatever you like.

Preparation:

Heat oven to 375. Line one large cookie sheet with aluminum foil ( makes cleaning up easier). Wash and dice two or three potatoes, depending on size. Add potatoes, vegetables and onions (about 3 to 4 cups) in mixing bowl, drizzle olive oil over all and stir until coated. Spread on the cookie sheet, then slice brats or sausages at an angle and add to the mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Place in the oven for 30 minutes. Check to make sure sausages are completely done, then serve.

Prep and cooking time: 30-45 minutes

