What’s For Dinner? Fried Rice with Chicken

Fried Rice with Chicken

Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan

This is one of my all-time favorites. I love fried rice — the taste, to me, is like the feeling you get watching a favorite old movie — you know it by heart, but it’s still fun and satisfying to watch.

It’s comfort food.

And, it’s really easy and quick to make.

Ingredients:

1 chicken breast, diced

onions

soy sauce

garlic

egg

oil

rice

peas (optional)

Preparation:

Pre-cook about 2 cups of rice. Heat about 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet. Add diced chicken, onions and garlic. Stir and cook until the chicken is not pink any longer. Add the egg and stir. Add the pre-cooked rice and stir. Add soy sauce and peas (if desired) Cook until everything is well heated, stirring often. Serve.

Optional ingredients (beside peas): Green pepper, celery, shredded carrots, cilantro, chives — almost any vegetable.

Prep and cook time: 15- 20 minutes

