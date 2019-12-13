What’s For Dinner? Fried Rice with Chicken

Fried Rice with Chicken

Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan

This is one of my all-time favorites. I love fried rice — the taste, to me, is like the feeling you get watching a favorite old movie — you know it by heart, but it’s still fun and satisfying to watch.

It’s comfort food.

And, it’s really easy and quick to make.

Ingredients:

  • 1 chicken breast, diced
  • onions
  • soy sauce
  • garlic
  • egg
  • oil
  • rice
  • peas (optional)

Preparation:

  1. Pre-cook about 2 cups of rice.
  2. Heat about 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet.
  3. Add diced chicken, onions and garlic. Stir and cook until the chicken is not pink any longer.
  4. Add the egg and stir.
  5. Add the pre-cooked rice and stir.
  6. Add soy sauce and peas (if desired)
  7. Cook until everything is well heated, stirring often. Serve.

Optional ingredients (beside peas): Green pepper, celery, shredded carrots, cilantro, chives — almost any vegetable.

Prep and cook time: 15- 20 minutes

Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.

Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.

