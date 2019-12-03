What’s For Dinner: Ham and Cheese Pinwheel sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Pinwheel Sandwiches

Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan

Here’s something bite-sized that puts a spin on the traditional ham and cheese sandwich. It’s quick and easy to make and the kids will love them. They might not tell you they love them, but they will gobble them up (the recipe has been kid-tested).

Prep & cook time 20 – 30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of canned crescent rolls
  • Thin, deli-sliced ham
  • Sliced American cheese
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Roll out can crescent rolls into a rectangle
  3. Place thin-sliced ham to cover the dough, then top with sliced cheese.
  4. Roll up ingredients into a log, then slice about an inch thick and place on a cookie sheet.
  5. Bake 12 – 15 minutes, depending on oven, until brown.
  6. Serve with your favorite soup and some fruit.

Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.

Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.

