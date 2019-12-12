Live Now
WATCH NOW: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

What’s For Dinner: Salsa Chicken

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Salsa Chicken

Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan

Wow — four ingredients and just four steps to prepare? And a crockpot does all the work? This is a meal made for me, a less-than-beginning cook who thinks anything that takes more steps to make than preparing a bowl of cereal is too difficult.

If I can make this, you can probably do it in your sleep. It’s a family favorite of ours.

Ingredients:

  • Chicken Breasts
  • Cream of Mushroom Soup
  • Jar of Salsa
  • Rice (1 or 2 cups, depending on how much rice you like)

Preparation:

  1. Place 2 or 3 frozen chicken breasts in crockpot on low.
  2. Add a small jar of salsa and 1 can of cream of mushroom soup. Cook about 8 hours.
  3. Shred chicken and place back into the sauce in the crockpot.
  4. Serve over rice.

Note: You can also heat up and add a can of corn and some black olives to the mix when serving. This is what the photo shows.

Prep time: 15 minutes; about 8 hours in the crockpot

Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.

Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12"

Thursday Forecast: Slightly Warmer With Another Round Of Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Slightly Warmer With Another Round Of Snow"

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah"

Naughty Elf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naughty Elf"

Silent Auction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silent Auction"

School Improvement

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Improvement"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Holiday Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Mail"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Wettest Fall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wettest Fall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/11"

Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Were The Wind Chills Really Colder When We Were Kids?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-11"
More Video
Fill out my online form.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge