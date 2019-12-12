What’s For Dinner: Salsa Chicken

Salsa Chicken

Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan

Wow — four ingredients and just four steps to prepare? And a crockpot does all the work? This is a meal made for me, a less-than-beginning cook who thinks anything that takes more steps to make than preparing a bowl of cereal is too difficult.

If I can make this, you can probably do it in your sleep. It’s a family favorite of ours.

Ingredients:

Chicken Breasts

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Jar of Salsa

Rice (1 or 2 cups, depending on how much rice you like)

Preparation:

Place 2 or 3 frozen chicken breasts in crockpot on low. Add a small jar of salsa and 1 can of cream of mushroom soup. Cook about 8 hours. Shred chicken and place back into the sauce in the crockpot. Serve over rice.

Note: You can also heat up and add a can of corn and some black olives to the mix when serving. This is what the photo shows.

Prep time: 15 minutes; about 8 hours in the crockpot

