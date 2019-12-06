What’s For Dinner: Smothered Chicken Bites

Smothered Chicken Bites
Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan
I was surprised how simple and quick this meal is. And I like being able to dump everything together in one dish — easy to make, easy to clean. I made it during a “Family Guy” rerun and finished in time to watch a second “Family Guy” episode.
Total prep & cooking time 30-45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 Chicken Breasts
- 1 Green Pepper – Chopped
- 1 Onion – Chopped
- Shredded Cheese
- Salt & Pepper
- Oil
Set oven to 375 degrees
- Cut/slice partially frozen chicken breasts, they are easier to cut and you can slice about ¼ inch thick.
- Place chicken in heated frying pan with 2 Tablespoons of vegetable oil.
- When chicken is about half done, toss in green pepper & onion, salt & pepper. Cook until onions are translucent.
- Place all ingredients in casserole dish or pie pan, (with a shallower and wider dish, you get more cheese space).
- Heat in 375-degree oven for 15 minutes, remove from oven, add 1 cup or more shredded cheese, place back into oven until cheese melts – approximately 5 minutes.
- Serve with rice, or any favorite side dish.
