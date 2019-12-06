What’s For Dinner: Smothered Chicken Bites

Smothered Chicken Bites

Submitted by: Marian Darnay, Mandan

I was surprised how simple and quick this meal is. And I like being able to dump everything together in one dish — easy to make, easy to clean. I made it during a “Family Guy” rerun and finished in time to watch a second “Family Guy” episode.

Total prep & cooking time 30-45 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 Chicken Breasts
  • 1 Green Pepper – Chopped
  • 1 Onion – Chopped
  • Shredded Cheese
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Oil

Set oven to 375 degrees

  1. Cut/slice partially frozen chicken breasts, they are easier to cut and you can slice about ¼ inch thick.
  2. Place chicken in heated frying pan with 2 Tablespoons of vegetable oil.
  3. When chicken is about half done, toss in green pepper & onion, salt & pepper. Cook until onions are translucent.
  4. Place all ingredients in casserole dish or pie pan, (with a shallower and wider dish, you get more cheese space).
  5. Heat in 375-degree oven for 15 minutes, remove from oven, add 1 cup or more shredded cheese, place back into oven until cheese melts – approximately 5 minutes.
  6. Serve with rice, or any favorite side dish.

Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.

Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.

