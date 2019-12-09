Live Now
What’s For Dinner: Smothered Pork Chops and Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Smothered Pork Chops and Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Submitted by: Sarah Burhans, Minot

I need your help to settle a question I have about this recipe. Being the less-than-novice cook that I am, I think this recipe is too much of everything: Ingredients, preparation and overall cooking time. Mind you, it all tastes good, when all is said and done. But I think it’s just…too much.

My wife and friends differ on this. They say it’s fine, it’s quick, it’s a great dinner — the problem is with me. No, actually, I think they said the problem is me.

What do you say? You know cooking far better than me. Is this too much? Or do I need to change my thinking?

Total prep & cooking time 35-40 minutes

Ingredients

Smothered Pork Chops:

  • Pork Chops
  • Green Peppers
  • Sliced Onions
  • Sliced Mushrooms
  • Sliced Swiss Cheese

Flour Dredge:

  • 1/2 Cup Flour
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  1. Dredge pork chops in flour mixture. Shake off excess coating.
  2. Heat 2 Tbsp oil in skillet and fry pork chops over medium low heat.
  3. In separate pan, heat 2 TBSP oil over medium high heat.
  4. Add green peppers, mushrooms and onions and cook until tender.
  5. When pork chops are cooked through, top with Swiss cheese and place in 350-degree oven until cheese is melted.
  6. Remove and top with vegetable mixture.

Twice Baked Potato Casserole:

  • Potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 1 pound Bacon
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 2 Cups shredded cheese
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 1 cup sour cream
  1. Boil potatoes until tender then drain
  2. Cut bacon into pieces and fry. Drain on paper towel.
  3. In same pan, sautee onions until translucent.
  4. Mash potatoes and mix in sour cream, 1 cup of cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, salt and pepper.
  5. Transfer to baking dish and bake at 350 for 20 minutes.
  6. Add remaining cheese and bake for an additional 10 minutes.

Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.

Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.

