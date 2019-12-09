What’s For Dinner: Smothered Pork Chops and Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Smothered Pork Chops and Twice Baked Potato Casserole
Submitted by: Sarah Burhans, Minot
I need your help to settle a question I have about this recipe. Being the less-than-novice cook that I am, I think this recipe is too much of everything: Ingredients, preparation and overall cooking time. Mind you, it all tastes good, when all is said and done. But I think it’s just…too much.
My wife and friends differ on this. They say it’s fine, it’s quick, it’s a great dinner — the problem is with me. No, actually, I think they said the problem is me.
What do you say? You know cooking far better than me. Is this too much? Or do I need to change my thinking?
Total prep & cooking time 35-40 minutes
Ingredients
Smothered Pork Chops:
- Pork Chops
- Green Peppers
- Sliced Onions
- Sliced Mushrooms
- Sliced Swiss Cheese
Flour Dredge:
- 1/2 Cup Flour
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- Dredge pork chops in flour mixture. Shake off excess coating.
- Heat 2 Tbsp oil in skillet and fry pork chops over medium low heat.
- In separate pan, heat 2 TBSP oil over medium high heat.
- Add green peppers, mushrooms and onions and cook until tender.
- When pork chops are cooked through, top with Swiss cheese and place in 350-degree oven until cheese is melted.
- Remove and top with vegetable mixture.
Twice Baked Potato Casserole:
- Potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1 pound Bacon
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 Cups shredded cheese
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1 cup sour cream
- Boil potatoes until tender then drain
- Cut bacon into pieces and fry. Drain on paper towel.
- In same pan, sautee onions until translucent.
- Mash potatoes and mix in sour cream, 1 cup of cheddar cheese, bacon, onions, salt and pepper.
- Transfer to baking dish and bake at 350 for 20 minutes.
- Add remaining cheese and bake for an additional 10 minutes.
Download a printable PDF recipe card of this meal to add to your recipe collection.
Do you have a quick, go-to meal that you can make in minutes? Make it, take a photo and share it with “What’s For Dinner.” Submit your recipe and photo to: kdarnay@kxnet.com and we’ll include it in a future post.