What’s For Dinner? Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

Submitted by: Marian Darnay

A really fast, easy meal made in minutes. Because I know next to nothing about cooking a meal, I asked my wife to write out this recipe as simple as possible — so simple even I could follow it. She did, and those instructions are what make up this meal. I can make this without too much fuss on my part — I like that. I really like that.

Do you have similar, dead-simple supper recipes? Send them in and I’ll add them to these posts. Cooking challenged people like myself will thank you.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of hamburger
  • 2 cups of rice
  • 1 can of Rotel tomatoes (or a similar can of diced tomatoes and onions)

Preparation:

  1. Brown the hamburger.
  2. Cook the rice.
  3. Mix the rice and hamburger together.
  4. Add the can of tomatoes and onions.
  5. Stir it all together and cook until it’s hot enough for serving.

Prep and cook time: 15-20 minutes

