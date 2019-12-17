What’s For Dinner? Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice
Submitted by: Marian Darnay
A really fast, easy meal made in minutes. Because I know next to nothing about cooking a meal, I asked my wife to write out this recipe as simple as possible — so simple even I could follow it. She did, and those instructions are what make up this meal. I can make this without too much fuss on my part — I like that. I really like that.
Do you have similar, dead-simple supper recipes? Send them in and I’ll add them to these posts. Cooking challenged people like myself will thank you.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of hamburger
- 2 cups of rice
- 1 can of Rotel tomatoes (or a similar can of diced tomatoes and onions)
Preparation:
- Brown the hamburger.
- Cook the rice.
- Mix the rice and hamburger together.
- Add the can of tomatoes and onions.
- Stir it all together and cook until it’s hot enough for serving.
Prep and cook time: 15-20 minutes
