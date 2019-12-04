What’s For Dinner: Sunny Burger with Fried Potatoes

Sunny Burger with Fried Potatoes

Submitted by: Keith and Marian Darnay, Mandan

Prep & cook time 20-40 minutes.

I like the McDonald’s Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich. I like English muffins. I like an egg on my burger (yeah, I’m one of “those people”). So, how about a burger with egg and cheese on a real English muffin? My wife took what I described as a tasty burger, added some fried potatoes and fruit and turned it into this recipe. And she wrote it in a format I could understand and cook myself. If you’re not an “egg and burger” fan, simply drop the egg from the recipe.

Ingredients:

Sunny Burger:

Ground Beef

English Muffin

Eggs

Cheese

Salt & Pepper

Potatoes:

Fried potatoes

Green peppers

Onion

Oil, salt & pepper

Step 1:

Patty ground beef and fry or grill to your desired “doneness.” Microwave two potatoes while you are frying the hamburger patty.

Step 2: Remove hamburger patty from frying pan. When potatoes are done, dice them or cut up in whatever way you desire.

Step 3: Heat 3 TBSP oil in frying pan, add potatoes, green peppers, onions, salt and pepper. Fry potatoes until crispy.

Step 4: Fry an egg and toast English muffin. Place hamburger patty on bun, top with fried egg and slice of cheese.

Note: Add fruit and you have a well-rounded quick meal.

