What’s Going on at the Bismarck Budget Inn?

You may have noticed some clutter at the Budget Inn in the Capital City today.

After KX News noticed all the mattresses and furniture piled up outside, we called to see what it was all about.

The budget Inn, known for housing some of Bismarck’s students and families in transition, tells us they are simply going through a major remodel.

We’re told by staff, no one currently living there will be displaced. They are providing all new mattresses and furniture for their residents and guests.

A staff member told us, they set everything outside to be picked up by U-Haul. It just hasn’t been possible yet with the weather.