What’s in the sewer? Minot officials urge public to help maintain lines

The City of Minot is not required to test the water that runs through its sewers, however, regular testing shows contaminants are within acceptable ranges…except for one thing.

The Public Works Department takes samples from the sewer lines and tests them before discharging them into the Souris River.

They test for PH, ammonia, biological oxygen demand and suspended solids.

More recently, samples are being sent to state officials to test for COVID-19 as well.

Still, officials said the amount of household items they find in the sewers is a source of concern.

“Probably one of the biggest problems we have is that people flush things down the toilet that aren’t supposed to flush down the toilet. We find things like towels, rags and things like that and those just create maintenance problems for us,” said Assistant Public Works Director Jason Sorenson.

“They get wedged into pumps, they plug lines, they do things like that so I just ask people to be cognizant of things that they are flushing.”

Sorenson said not to flush things that don’t dissolve down your toilet. The Public Works Department conducts these tests every day.

