What’s new for unemployment insurance in North Dakota under the American Rescue Plan

Pandemic unemployment assistance has officially been extended until Sept. 4 with federal funding from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The three programs created last year to cover North Dakotans beyond the state’s regular unemployment program were originally set to expire on March 13. The latest funding came in just before that deadline.

Job Service North Dakota Communications Officer Sarah Arntson says there was no lapse in coverage. However, some delays did occur in re-programming the system, and back-payment was made.

Arntson says most people who have been receiving benefits will not need to reapply under the American Rescue Plan.

“Sometimes at the quarter-change, which is every three months, people do need to reapply,” she clarified. “Or if their benefit year ends, they may need to reapply, but those people will be contacted by us.”

Job Service has paid out $1.1 billion to unemployed North Dakotans during the pandemic.

About 20,000 people are receiving payments right now, including the regular state program and federal pandemic assistance. In the last year, 221,000 claims have been filed.

I asked Arntson why the number of people receiving benefits is so much lower than the number of claims filed.

“It’s hard to attribute it to one specific thing,” she responded. “Yes, there are people returning to the workforce…Other than that, I’m not really sure that I can explain it.”

Arntson says since the program is based on your income each week, some people receive uninterrupted assistance, while others, drop off and reapply after a couple of weeks. Therefore, it’s hard to correlate the number of claims to the number of people actually receiving benefits.

She says jobs are returning. Right now, there are more than 15,000 openings in the state.