What’s next for the Garrison Police Department?

After a rough start, the Garrison Police Department says it’s doing just fine.

This, after one of its officers resigned last Wednesday amid an investigation of inappropriate behavior at work.

The resignation leaves only two full-time police officers in Garrison, and that includes the chief.

The department is in its first year.

Back in January, the city of Garrison ended its contract with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and started its own force. We asked Garrison’s mayor on Tuesday if he still stands by the decision to establish the PD.

“We are a new police force. We’ve only been at it for a few months. It’s just like a child, we are taking one step at a time, small steps. There are going to be stumbles, there are going to be falls. But as time goes by and as we grow, we are going to be running,” said Mayor Stu Merry.

Merry says the city has already posted the new position. The department also has a part-time officer.